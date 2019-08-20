Rogers let down by CRTC rate call, to take C$140M charge

Rogers Communications (RCI -1.2% ) says it's let down by the decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to "dramatically" cut wholesale rates on broadband access.

The company's "very disappointed" by the decision, saying "The final rates do not recognize the true cost of building and expanding Canada’s world-class broadband networks and will certainly impact Rogers future network investments."

It expects to take a charge of C$140M this quarter to account for retroactive impact.

The company also says it will determine next steps, "including a review of all future investments in rural and remote communities."