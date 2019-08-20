Target Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (+10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.32B (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tgt has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.

