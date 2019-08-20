Lowe's Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.96B (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, low has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward.