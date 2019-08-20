L Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 20, 2019 L Brands (LB)
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.95B (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 8 downward.