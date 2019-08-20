Judge OKs creditor participation in Windstream-Uniti mediation

A judge in Windstream Holdings' (OTCPK:WINMQ) bankruptcy has approved motions by creditor groups to take part in the company's mediation talks with Uniti Group (UNIT +0.2% ), Bloomberg reports.

Judge Robert Drain approved the motions by the second-lien noteholder ad hoc group, the first-lien ad hoc group, the official committee of unsecured creditors, and UMB Bank and U.S. Bank as indenture trustees, according to the report.

Those motions came with Windstream's support.

Drain also denied a request by the State of Florida to lift a stay so that its lawsuit against Windstream over 911 fees could proceed.