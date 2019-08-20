Analog Devices Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-20.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (-7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, Analog Devices has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward.