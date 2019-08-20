Baozun Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st, before market open.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $224.75M (+28.3% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, BZUN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Baozun Earnings Preview: Assessing The Trade War Impact
