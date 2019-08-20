Hess tops YTD oil and gas stock gainers, thanks to Guyana project stake

Hess (HES +0.4% ) has emerged as the best performing major U.S. oil company this year, with a 57% YTD gain, but the reasons have much more to do with its investment in a South American project than with the U.S. shale boom, WSJ's Bradley Olson writes.

Hess holds a mere 30% stake in a huge oilfield offshore Guyana being developed by Exxon that appears poised to become one of the most lucrative megaprojects in years.

Hess has "this very valuable asset, but as a small operator, there is an advantage because they don't have to build up their own organization," says Rystad Energy's Espen Erlingsen. "There is huge upside in the country for this company."

A challenge for Hess will be keeping up with the spending the Guyana bounty will require; the first two of what likely will be numerous offshore production facilities are expected to cost more than $11B over the next 10 years, according to GlobalData.