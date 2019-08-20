Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.30 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.56B (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.