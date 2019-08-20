Del Monte Pacific to restructure U.S. supply chain

Del Monte Pacific Limited (OTC:DMPLF) announces a plan to move to an asset-light strategy and divest production facilities of U.S. subsidiary Del Monte Foods.

The company plans to close facilities in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota and Mendota, Illinois. Production will cease at these facilities at the end of the current pack season. In addition, Del Monte's Cambria, Wisconsin facility will be sold as an operating facility after completion of pack.

CEO statement: "This decision has been difficult and has come after careful consideration. This restructuring is a necessary step for us to remain competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our asset-light strategy will lead to more efficient and lower cost operations."

Source: Press Release