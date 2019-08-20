Kohl's bid down on gross margin worries

Shares of Kohl's (KSS -5.6% ) have reversed since an initial premarket post-earnings gain.

Investors are said to be lasering in on the drop in gross margin guidance by the department store operator. Kohl's expects gross margins to be fall 35 basis points to 45 basis points vs. a prior forecast for a 20 bps to 30 bps decline.

While Kohl's has the Amazon returns program working in its favor, it's facing some of the same tariff headwinds of the rest of the apparel sector.

