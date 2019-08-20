Stock decline shrinks as investors await clues from Fed

Stocks pare declines as investors weigh trade news with the last of Q2 earnings and await more clues on monetary policy.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNBC that Huawei isn't the only Chinese company that may pose risks; still, he expects U.S.-China trade talks to continue by phone, at least, for the next week to 10 days.

The Nasdaq, down 0.1% , had fallen as much as 0.5% earlier; the S&P 500's 0.7% fall narrows to -0.2% , and the Dow's 0.5% decline early in the session shrinks to -0.1% .

Consumer staples ( -0.9% ), materials ( -0.9% ), and financials ( -0.8% ) lead the S&P 500 industry sectors down, while consumer discretionary ( +0.3% ) and information technology ( +0.1% ) buck the trend as the only sectors rising.

Crude oil falls 0.4% to $55.99 per barrel.

Gold rises 0.2% to $1,515.30 per ounce.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 1.56%.