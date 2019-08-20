Avesoro Jersey seeks to acquire Avesoro Resources

Aug. 20, 2019 1:19 PM ETAvesoro Resources Inc. (ARSMF)ARSMFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Avesoro Resources (OTC:ARSMF) has received a non-binding acquisition proposal from its controlling shareholder Avesoro Jersey for shares it does not already own.
  • AJL plans to acquire Avesoro’s shares at £1 ($1.21) a share.
  • Currently, AJL holds nearly 72.9% of Avesoro’s shares.
  • The company is also assessing the long-term viability of mining operations at the Youga mine, in light of damage to heavy mining equipment and the low grades currently being achieved.
  • Gold production for July and August is expected to be about 16,000 oz, where the monthly target should be at least 15,000 ounces; therefore, the company has materially reduced its guidance but has not provided figures.
