Avesoro Jersey seeks to acquire Avesoro Resources
Aug. 20, 2019 1:19 PM ETAvesoro Resources Inc. (ARSMF)ARSMFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Avesoro Resources (OTC:ARSMF) has received a non-binding acquisition proposal from its controlling shareholder Avesoro Jersey for shares it does not already own.
- AJL plans to acquire Avesoro’s shares at £1 ($1.21) a share.
- Currently, AJL holds nearly 72.9% of Avesoro’s shares.
- The company is also assessing the long-term viability of mining operations at the Youga mine, in light of damage to heavy mining equipment and the low grades currently being achieved.
- Gold production for July and August is expected to be about 16,000 oz, where the monthly target should be at least 15,000 ounces; therefore, the company has materially reduced its guidance but has not provided figures.