Facebook facing EU antitrust probe over Libra - Bloomberg

Facebook (FB -0.8% ) is getting EU antitrust scrutiny over its Libra crypto project, Bloomberg reports.

The European Commission has sent a questionnaire to groups tied to the Libra proposals, saying it's "currently investigating potential anti-competitive behavior," according to a document Bloomberg saw.

The doc (a standard part of early-stage EU inquiries) is looking to measure the restrictive effect on competition amid concerns the payment system could unfairly shut out rivals, in part through integrating Libra-backed applications into services like WhatsApp and Messenger.

This comes in addition to another early EU investigation over Facebook's market power and ability to press rival apps.

Facebook has pledged to settle all regulatory concerns before launching Libra.