Community First Bancshares to buy ABB Financial for $40.3M

Community First Bancshares (CFBI -0.4% ) agrees to buy ABB Financial Group, the parent company of Affinity Bank, in a deal that will expand CFBI's presence in the Atlanta market.

ABB shareholders will get $7.50 cash per share.

The deal is expected to add meaningfully to CFBI's 2020 EPS, excluding one-time merger costs.

Tangible book value earn-back expected to be less than 3.5 years, using crossover method.

ABB CEO Ed Cooney will become CEO of CFBI and Newton Federal Bank and will be a director of both entities. Johnny Smith, of CFBI, will remain president of CFBI and Newton Federal Bank and will continue to serve on both boards.