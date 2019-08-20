GE's long-term care insurance gets thumbs-up from Goldman analysts

General Electric (GE -3.2% ) shares have been volatile since the publication of the critical report from whistleblower Harry Markopolos, which alleged the company employed fraudulent accounting in its long-term care insurance business, but a new Goldman Sachs analysis concludes GE's long-term care insurance reserves appear to be "rational."

Goldman industrial analyst Joe Ritchie and insurance analyst Alex Scott examined GE's life insurance reserves shortly after the release of the Markopolos report and said the company has higher reserves on a per-life basis than some peers, and today issued another report that took a deeper look at the issue.

"ERAC had the third highest reserves per life and UFLIC had the fifth largest reserves per life," according to Ritchie and Scott, referring to GE's two life insurance subsidiaries that hold legacy long-term care insurance policies.

"We continue to view GE's block as having high reserves on a relative basis to peers with [about] $75,000 reserves per life compared with a peer average of [about] $31,000 and a median of [about] $26,000," Ritchie and Scott write, adding that the higher than average reserves appear "rational" given the nature of GE's long-term-care policies.

But shares remain lower today after Fitch Ratings said GE ranks among the riskiest backers of long-term care insurance, suffering from "very high" exposure to claims and a relatively small cash pile to pay them.