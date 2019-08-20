Justice Department assisting state AG tech probe

The Justice Department will work with state attorney generals for investigations into tech giants, according to antitrust chief Makan Delrahim.

Yesterday, the WSJ reported that a group of states will be moving forward with an antitrust tech investigation that could be formally announced before the end of the month.

Delrahim, when asked if Congress should update the current antitrust law: "I don’t think so at this time. I think the laws we have are quite flexible. I think we just have to have proper, timely and aggressive enforcement of the antitrust laws."

The Justice Department's broad review of the tech industry is still ongoing after launching in July.