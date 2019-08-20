Harmony Gold eyes AngloGold mine as reserves dwindle

Harmony Gold (HMY +10% ) CEO Peter Steenkamp says the miner is looking at acquiring new assets to sustain growth and replace capacity currently coming from its Masimong and Unisel mines in South Africa, which are running out of ore.

South Africa would remain HMY's primary investment target, Steenkamp said during a conference call today after issuing full-year results, revealing the Mponeng mine, AngloGold Ashanti's (AU +7.5% ) last underground operation in the country, was among the many projects the company is considering.

Steenkamp also said HMY would delay and revise its planned work at its Papua New Guinea's Wafi-Golpu gold and copper project, where permitting has been stalled since May when the country elected a new prime minister.