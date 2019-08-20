Home Depot talks tariffs

Home Depot (HD +4.3% ) says many of its suppliers are looking to avoid tariff costs by moving at least some of their production out of China.

"I’m not aware of a single supplier who was not moving some form of manufacturing outside of China," updates Merchandising VP Ted Decker. "So we have suppliers moving production to Taiwan, to Vietnam, to Thailand, Indonesia and even back into the United States,' he added.

Home Depot estimates tariffs on Chinese goods will have a "cost impact" on U.S. sales of about $2B or about $1B if suppliers are successful in moving their manufacturing to other parts of Asia.

