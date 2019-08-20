Trump urges Fed to be 'proactive'

President Trump says the Fed needs to be "proactive" with a "big" rate cut.

Via Bloomberg.

"They have to do a rate cut," he said. "I'd like to see a cut in the Fed rate because that should have happened a long time ago."

Made comments while welcoming Romania's President Klaus Iohannis to the White House for energy and trade talks.

Investors will be closely watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell for his tone when he gives the keynote speech at the Fed's annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, WY, on Friday.

Currently, traders put the probability of a 25-basis point cut in September at 95% and a 50-bp cut at 5%.

