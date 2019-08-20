TJX Companies sized up after sales miss

Wolfe Research checks in on TJX Companies (TJX +0.3% ) following the company's Q2 earnings report.

"A disappointing 2Q19 was the antithesis of the upside and strength posted in 1Q. Sales and margins were negatively impacted by weather and product misses at Home Goods. In our opinion both of these are transitory and fixable," notes analyst Adrienne Yih.

Yih thinks with the rest of the front line apparel sector ailing, a strong partner and outlet may be needed to purge inventory. "TJX has historically shown itself to be one of the first calls for brands looking to rid themselves of excess inventory; the opportunity keeps us sanguine entering 2H19 and looking ahead to 2020," she reasons.

Shares of TJX have bounced back from a premarket dip.