Trump seeks ways to ease farmer anger over biofuel policy - Reuters

Traders say prices jumped for U.S. renewable fuel credits following a Reuters report that Pres. Trump ordered cabinet members to ease farmers' concerns over his administration's biofuel policy.

Trump reportedly held a two-hour meeting yesterday with representatives from the U.S. Departments of Energy and Agriculture as well as the Environmental Protection Agency after getting sharp criticism from farmers' groups over a decision to grant exemptions from U.S. biofuel laws to 31 refineries, although it is not clear what actions Trump might take to appease farmers upset about the waivers.

RIN prices have been under pressure since the EPA granted the waivers earlier this month.

Potentially relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, VLO, PEIX, REGI, ANDE, REX

ETF: CORN, FUE