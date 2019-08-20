BP Midstream, Shell Midstream downgraded at J.P. Morgan

BP Midstream Partners (BPMP -0.3% ) and Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX -1.8% ) are lower after receiving downgrades from J.P. Morgan; BPMP is cut to Neutral from Overweight with a $17 price target, trimmed from $19, and SHLX is lowered to Underweight with a $22 price target from $23.

While the liquid transportation and service MLPs have fared better than the broader MLP space thanks to the less cyclical end market pull demand, JPM analyst Jeremy Tonet believes a large part of the market is shunning incentive distribution right structures, which can impede a re-rating in these relatively richer valued stocks.

BPMP's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Bullish.

SHLX's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Bullish.