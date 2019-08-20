Cheetah Mobile +36% after special dividend, Q2 earnings

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is up 36.4% today after posting Q2 results and calling for a special dividend of $0.50 per American Depositary Share.

Revenue dipped 12% but exceeded company guidance, driven by strength in mobile games and AI-related business. Cost of revenues fell 6.9%.

Gross profit dropped 14.5% to 643.3M yuan (about $93.7M).

With operating expenses up 12%, the company swung to an operating loss of 55.7M yuan from a year-ago gain of 127.9M yuan.

And attributable net income was 48.5M yuan (7.1M); non-GAAP net income was 82.5M yuan.

Revenue breakout: Utility products/related services, 423.5M yuan (down 44%); Mobile entertainment, 498M yuan (up 49.6%); AI and other, 48.6M yuan (up 236%).

Liquidity was 3.35B yuan ($488.2M) as of June 30.

