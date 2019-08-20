Huawei easing Android dependence

Huawei is scurrying to develop its software ecosystem to counter the U.S. embargo, which could eventually cut the smartphone giant off from using the Android (GOOG -1.1% )(GOOGL -1.2% ) OS.

Earlier this month, Huawei announced its Harmony mobile OS. The company now looks likely to expand its AppGallery app store, which has existed since March 2018.

Huawei could launch its in-house Map Kit mapping service as early as October.

The U.S. recently granted the company another 90-day tariff extension on most Chinese goods, which pushed the date to November 18.

It's not clear if Huawei can still access Android after that date, but the company says it would prefer to keep using Alphabet's operating system.