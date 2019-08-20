Dow leads chemical names lower as BAML sees 'eroding fundamentals'

Dow Inc. (DOW -5.4% ) is one of today's two biggest losers on the S&P 500, two trading sessions after BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Steve Byrne slashed shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $41 price target.

Byrne said Dow's success in controlling costs largely has been offset by "eroding fundamentals" across its polyethylene, methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, monoethylene glycol and Siloxanes products.

Other chemical names also trade lower: LYB -2.9% , HUN -2.2% , EMN -2.1% , WLK -1.6% , OLN -1.6% .

Separately, Dow announces plans to retrofit its fluidized catalytic dehydrogenation technology into one of its mixed-feed crackers in Plaquemine, La., to produce on-purpose propylene.

Dow says the low-cost, high-return retrofit will enable the reliable supply of additional 100K-plus metric tons of propylene to meet growing demand across core end markets.