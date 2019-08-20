Cree -7.6% on Huawei-related downside view

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) slides 7.6% after Q4 beats with downside Q1 guidance that sees revenue of $237-243M (consensus: $259.24M) and loss per share of $0.07 to $0.03 (consensus: $0.15).

The company cites the short-term impact from the Huawei ban and softness in the LED market. The long-term outlook remains unchanged.

Q4 revenue: Wolfspeed, $134.2M (consensus: $133.7M); LED, $117M (consensus: $115.1M).

The gross margin was 37% versus the 36.2% consensus and 30% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was 4% versus the 5.2% estimate.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.