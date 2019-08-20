Urban Outfitters +4% after positive outlook

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) tracks higher after posting its Q2 report.

Comparable retail segment net sales fell 3% during the quarter, driven lower by soft store sales.

Comparable retail segment sales: Free People +6%, Urban Outfitters -5%, and Anthropologie Group -3%.

Wholesale segment net sales fell 8%.

Gross margin was 32.8% of sales vs. 32.9% consensus and 35.9% a year ago.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales deleveraged by 62 bps.

Comparable retail segment inventory increased 5% at cost during the quarter.

The look ahead from URBN management is positive. "I am pleased to report that customer reaction to our early fall apparel assortments have improved significantly from our second quarter results," says CEO Richard Hayne. "Third quarter-to-date ‘comp' sales are positive at all three brands," he adds.

URBN +3.87% AH to $21.71.

