Stocks pull back alongside Treasury yields

Stocks snapped their three-session winning streak as U.S. Treasury yields fell, as investors trimmed positions ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium at the end of the week.

After a brief intraday rally to breakeven, the major averages steadily returned to session lows by late afternoon, with selling accelerating into the close.

"For the past two weeks whenever yields move down, stocks move down," says Art Cashin, director of NYSE floor operations at UBS.

Bank stocks including Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase all fell as Treasury yields pulled back, with the two-year yield slipping 2 bps to 1.51% and the 10-year yield dropping 4 bps to 1.56%.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in the red, led by financials (-1.4%), materials (-1.2%) and consumer staples (-1.2%), while the consumer discretionary group (-0.1%) held up relatively well thanks largely to Home Depot's quarterly earnings results.

October WTI crude oil finished flat at $56.13/bbl.