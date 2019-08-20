La-Z-Boy +4% after profit topper

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) rallies after sailing past even the highest profit estimate turned in by analysts.

Written same-store sales for the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network were up 4.7% during the quarter and same-store sales for the company-owned retail segment increased 3.5%.

The upholstery segment contributed $27.8M in operating income, while the casegoods business delivered $2.5M and retail OI was $8.5M.

CEO update: "The home furnishings environment remains somewhat challenging amid tariff uncertainty and other geopolitical concerns. Against that backdrop, however, we continue to believe La-Z-Boy is competitively well positioned with a strong brand; multi-channel distribution, including a growing retail business; and a world-class supply chain, which we continue to work to optimize."

Shares of LZB are up 3.88% in AH trading to $31.83.

