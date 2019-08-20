Sony, Marvel break up Spider-Man partnership

Spider-Man's out of the Avengers, again.
A new stand-off between Sony Pictures (NYSE:SNE) and Marvel owner Disney (NYSE:DIS) means that the two won't co-produce Spider-Man films under the peace deal they brokered just a few years ago, Deadline Hollywood reports.
That deal had brought Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige on to lead creative production on Sony's Spider-Man films. (While most Marvel character film rights rest with Disney, Sony has had rights to Spider-Man and related characters for years.)
And the deal had been a boon to both studios. The character made an appearance in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and then 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming brought in Marvel character Iron Man/Tony Stark and grossed $880M globally. This summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home has just become Sony's all-time highest grossing film.
There are two more Spider-Man films in the works that Sony appears to be pursuing on its own.
Disney had asked that future Spider-Man films be a 50/50 co-financing deal, and Sony didn't want to share its biggest franchise, according to the report. The previous deal had Marvel producing the films in exchange for all the merchandise revenue.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox