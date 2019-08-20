Sony, Marvel break up Spider-Man partnership

Spider-Man's out of the Avengers, again.

A new stand-off between Sony Pictures (NYSE:SNE) and Marvel owner Disney (NYSE:DIS) means that the two won't co-produce Spider-Man films under the peace deal they brokered just a few years ago, Deadline Hollywood reports.

That deal had brought Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige on to lead creative production on Sony's Spider-Man films. (While most Marvel character film rights rest with Disney, Sony has had rights to Spider-Man and related characters for years.)

And the deal had been a boon to both studios. The character made an appearance in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and then 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming brought in Marvel character Iron Man/Tony Stark and grossed $880M globally. This summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home has just become Sony's all-time highest grossing film.

There are two more Spider-Man films in the works that Sony appears to be pursuing on its own.

Disney had asked that future Spider-Man films be a 50/50 co-financing deal, and Sony didn't want to share its biggest franchise, according to the report. The previous deal had Marvel producing the films in exchange for all the merchandise revenue.