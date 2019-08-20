Toll Brothers +2.9% as Q3 beats; ups lower end of FY guidance range

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) climbs 2.9% in after-hours trading after nudging up the lower end of its fiscal 2019 guidance range for deliveries.

Sees delivering 7,800-8,100 units vs. 7,700-8,100 in its previous earnings release.

Sees average price of $860K-$880K vs. $855K-$880K.

Repeats guidance for FY 2019 adjusted home sales gross margin at 23.0%; SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenue, of ~10.4%.

Sees FY2019 tax rate of 25.6%.

Fiscal Q3 EPS of $1.00 beats the average analyst estimate of 81 cents and compares with $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

Home sales revenue for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 was $1.76B, down 8% Y/Y; home building deliveries of 1,994, fell 11%.

"While our third quarter contracts were down modestly, we are off to a good start in our fourth quarter," said Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley Jr. "Low mortgage rates, a limited supply of new and existing homes, and a strong employment picture are providing tailwinds."

Conference call on Aug. 21 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Toll Brothers EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (Aug. 20)