Boeing hires temporary staff, targets 737 MAX flights resuming early Q4

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it is hiring hundreds of temporary workers to assist with aircraft maintenance and customer delivery preparations of parked 737 MAX jets at Grant County International Airport in Washington state.

The hiring plans are the first publicly detailed steps Boeing has described in working to deliver hundreds of grounded planes to airlines all over the world.

The company says it plans to move all the plane from Moses Lake in eastern Washington location where it runs test flights to facilities in the Seattle and Everett areas where its factories are located.

Boeing reiterates it is working toward getting the 737 MAX flying again commercially in "early fourth quarter" after it wins approval of reprogrammed software for the stall-prevention system at the center of both crashes.