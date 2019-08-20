Walmart sues Tesla, claiming solar panels caused fires at its stores

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is suing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after the latter's solar panels atop seven of the retailer's stores allegedly caught fire, according to a lawsuit filed in a New York court today.

The Walmart lawsuit alleges breach of contract, gross negligence and failure to live up to industry standards, and the company wants Tesla to remove solar panels from more than 240 store locations where they have been installed and to pay damages related to all the fires Walmart says Tesla caused.

Walmart also claims Tesla routinely used individuals to inspect the solar systems who lacked basic solar training and knowledge and that Tesla failed to ground its solar and electrical systems properly.