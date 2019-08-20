U.S. crude supply fell 3.5M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 3.5M barrels of oil for the week ending Aug. 16, following a 3.7M-barrel build in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 403K barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 1.8M barrels, while Cushing inventories show a draw of 2.8M barrels.

October WTI crude futures are little changed after the report, now at $56.18/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $56.13/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX