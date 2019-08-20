BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm's Cofense stake

A unit of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has won an approval to take over a stake in cybersecurity firm Cofense from a private-equity firm with Russian backing, the WSJ reports.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. gave the unusual approval on Monday, according to the report.

That wraps up a long showdown between CFIUS and Mikhail Fridman-linked Pamplona Capital Management, which it had ordered to sell its minority stake in Cofense amid national security concerns.

Pamplona will retain a residual financial interest, but the deal was struck to strip foreign backers of any ability to influence Cofense or get access to sensitive information.