Alberta extends oil curtailment program through year-end 2020

Alberta's provincial government says it is raising the oil curtailment limit to 20K bbl/day per producer from 10K and extending the program to December 2020.

The policy, which was originally implemented by the previous NDP government in January to correct an oversupply of oil, initially was planned to end this December, but the new UCP government says factors such as the Line 3 pipeline delay swayed its decision.

Alberta's energy minister says the extension will offer greater market certainty and the increased limit will help smaller producers without having a significant impact on overall provincial output.

