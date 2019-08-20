GE stock drop attracting more short sellers, S3 Partners says

Short sales in General Electric (NYSE:GE) have increased in the last week as the stock has fallen following the report by fraud investigator Harry Markopolos that questioned the company's accounting, financial analytics firm S3 Partners says.

Short sales jumped 13.5% to $14.3M in the last week and 20.7% to $20.6M in the last month, S3's managing director of predictive analytics tells Reuters.

The data also suggest more short-sellers have bet against GE's stock and that no major investor has covered its short position, S3 says.

GE shares have slipped ~7% since Markopolos issued his report last Thursday, including a 3.3% drop in today's trade after Fitch Rating echoed some concerns raised by the report.