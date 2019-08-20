SemiLEDs +19% on $2M share purchase offer

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) has gained 19.4% after hours following an offer it received to buy 680,000 shares.

In a filing, the company notes it received the offer to buy that quantity at $3 each (a 35% premium) from individual investor Xian Chang Ma (chairman/CEO of Shandong Tengjunxiang Biotechnology), in China.

The 680K shares make up about 19% of currently outstanding shares.

The deal's contingent on board acceptance and a definitive stock purchase agreement. On closing, the board expects to nominate Ma to a director's seat.

SemiLEDs says its board will decide on the offer by Aug. 30.