Calcasieu Pass LNG to move ahead; BHGE to build LNG liquefaction trains

Venture Global says it has approved a final investment decision for its Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas project and associated TransCameron pipeline in Louisiana after closing $5.8B in construction financing.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) says it is starting work on building the modular liquefaction train system in addition to providing power generation and electrical distribution equipment to the facility.

BHGE says its modularized system offers a "plug and play" approach it says will speed up installation times and reduce construction and operational costs.

The project has 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BP, Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) and others.

Calcasieu Pass has received all necessary permits, including FERC authorization and Non-FTA export authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Site construction on the project began in February, and commercial operations are expected to begin in 2022.

