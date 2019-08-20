Waitr +12.3% after Fertitta buys 1M shares

Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) has moved up 12.3% after hours after a pair of insider buys anchored by billionaire Tilman Fertitta.

Fertitta (a director) disclosed purchases aggregating to 1M shares: 275,000 at average price of $1.437, 450,000 at $1.429 and 275,000 more at $1.41. That makes up his beneficial direct ownership; he also holds 4M shares indirectly through Fertitta Entertainment.

President Joseph Stough bought 45,000 shares at an average price of $1.473. That leaves him with direct beneficial ownership of 902,711 shares.