Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing - Reuters

Amid growing political unrest in the Asian financial hub, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has delayed its up to $15B listing in Hong Kong, Reuters reports.

The financial community is watching... While no new timetable has been formally set, Alibaba could launch the deal as early as October.

Just last month, AB InBev canceled a planned up to $9.8B local IPO of its Asia Pacific unit, while the Hong Kong exchange is lagging behind its New York rivals in the annual battle to be the leading global listings venue.