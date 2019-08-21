Japan, U.S. rush talks for trade deal

Top Japanese and American negotiators will meet in Washington over the next two days in a last-minute attempt to compromise on beef and car exports if they are to conclude a trade deal by September.

The timeline is important in the context of the political calendar as President Trump is eager for a swift deal with tangible benefits to American farmers ahead of the U.S. presidential campaign in 2020.

Japan also needs the final text of a deal by September in order to obtain parliamentary approval to put any trade pact into effect this year.

