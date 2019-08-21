Renzi may work with 5-Star movement

Politicians from 5-Star and former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi's center-left Democratic Party are openly discussing forming a new coalition which would push Matteo Salvini's League party into the opposition.

Italian government bonds rallied yesterday after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned from the government, though Italian stocks fell again as analysts branded the situation a "total mess."

Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio currently tops 131%, the highest in Europe with the exception of Greece, while the government has continued to risk an overshoot of EU mandated deficit spending levels.

