Futures rise ahead of central bank action

This week's central bankfest is ready for kickoff, starting with minutes from the Fed's July 30-31 policy meeting, when officials voted to lower interest rates for the first time since 2008.

Traders will look for signs of disagreement on the FOMC, and clues to what the central bank might do next.

The event will be followed by tomorrow's ECB minutes and the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, where the focus will turn to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's tone and signals of further easing.