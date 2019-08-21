Proofpoint prices $800M of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2024

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) has priced $800M of 0.25% Convertible Senior unsecured Notes due August 15, 2024.

Initial purchasers overa-allotment is an additional $120M of Notes.

The sale is expected to close on August 23.

The Notes will have an initial conversion rate of 6.4941 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes.

The Notes will be redeemable on or after August 20, 2022 at 100% of the principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

Net proceeds from the offering estimated to be ~$782.2M (or ~$899.8M if the initial purchasers exercise their option in full).

The company intends to use ~$72.8M of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remaining for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions or other strategic transactions.