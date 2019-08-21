Kinder Morgan sells off Kinder Morgan Canada, pipeline section to Pembina

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) agrees to acquire Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF) and the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline from Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) for ~$4.35B.

The deal values Kinder Morgan Canada at $2.3B, or $15.02/share, based on an all-share exchange ratio of 0.3068 PBA common share per KML security and PBA's 30-day volume weighted average price, resulting in KMI receiving 25M PBA shares, or just under 5% of shares outstanding.

PBA will acquire strategically located assets including the Cochin Pipeline System, the Edmonton storage and terminal business and Vancouver Wharves.

The closing of the two transactions, expected late in Q4 2019 or in Q1 2020, are cross-conditioned upon each other.

Also, PBA's board approves a $0.01/share, or ~5%, increase to its monthly common share dividend rate.