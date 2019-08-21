AstraZeneca's Imfinzi fails to beat chemo in extending survival in first-line lung cancer

Final results from the Phase 3 NEPTUNE study showed that AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab), combined with anti-CTLA-4 antibody tremelimumab, failed to achieve the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) compared to standard-of-care platinum-based chemo in previously untreated patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a high tumor mutational burden.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The PD-L1 inhibitor is also being evaluated as monotherapy and combined with chemo in the Phase 3 PEARL study and with/without tremelimumab in the Phase 3 POSEIDON trial (both in metastatic NSCLC).