Target soars after earnings smasher

Target (NYSE:TGT) reports comparable sales rose 3.4% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate of +3.0%. Transactions were up 2.4% during the quarter and average transaction amount was 0.9% higher. Comparable digital sales grew 34% during the quarter, contributing 1.8 percentage points to comparable sales growth.

Gross margin rate was up 30 bps to 30.6% of sales vs. 30.4% consensus, reflecting the benefit of merchandising efforts to optimize costs, pricing, promotions and assortment, combined with the benefit of favorable category sales mix. Operating margin was 7.2% vs. 6.4% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Target expects Q2 EPS of $1.04 to $1.24 vs. $1.17 consensus and FY20 EPS of $5.95 to $6.20 vs. $5.94 consensus and $5.75 to $6.05 prior view.

Shares of Target are up 12.48% premarket to $96.20.

