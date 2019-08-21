Baozun +1.6% on Q2 strength, in-line view

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) +1.6% reports Q2 beats with 69% Y/Y revenue growth. The in-line Q3 guidance sees revenue of RMB1.5-1.55B versus the RMB1.51B consensus.

Total GMV was up 60% Y/Y to RMB9.7B. Distribution GMV was RMB951.4M, up 43% Y/Y. Non-distribution GMV was RMB8.8B, +62%.

The number of brand partners increased from 162 last year to 212.

Product sales revenue was RMB849.1M (+47%) and services was RMB855.1M (+47%).

Total operating expenses were up from last year's RMB1.1B to RMB1.6B.

